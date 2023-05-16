Tony Mowbray admits his future at Sunderland may be uncertain after the agony of the club's play-off defeat to Luton Town.

Mowbray is under contract for another year but made a pointed reference to recent reports which have suggested that the Black Cats have been assessing potential alternatives.

The head coach did speak briefly to Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman after the initial claims that Francesco Farioli was being lined up for the job, but there have been more names linked subsequently.

Mowbray has led Sunderland to the play-offs despite a raft of major injury concern at the club, but set piece goals proved their undoing as feared at Kenilworth Road, with first half goals from Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer overturning the visitor's narrow lead.

“I’ve enjoyed it, but who knows what my future holds," Mowbray said in his post-match press conference.

'Let’s wait and see. Do I want to be here next season? I do, yes. But let’s wait and see how it goes, and what the summer brings.

“I don’t know what will happen next. I’ll just get on with it. I’ve got a contract so I’ll just keep going. I only mention that off the speculation off recent weeks. Let’s wait and see.

"Modern-day football clubs can do what they want. I’m pretty relaxed. I feel like I’ve come in here and managed to work with these young players, create a team environment that has done alright despite huge losses of some very important footballers."