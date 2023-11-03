Tony Mowbray makes Jobe Bellingham admission as he confirms Sunderland plan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray admits he is concerned about Jobe Bellingham's workload and says he will rest the Sunderland youngster at some stage in the near future.

Bellingham has quickly established himself as an integral part of Sunderland's side this season in what his first season as an established senior footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has featured in every single Championship fixture in some capacity, as well as representing England in his age group during the international breaks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mowbray has revealed that he had actually intended to bring Bellingham out of the side in recent weeks, but felt he was the best option to remain in the side after Adil Aouchiche picked up an injury.

The head coach has given Bellingham some additional time off this week, as he did with Trai Hume whose workload has been similarly onerous.

With his options in attacking midfield improving as a number of players return to fitness, Mowbray is confident that he'll be able to manage Bellingham's workload in the weeks and months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of the lads who needed it got another day off this week," Mowbray said.

"We know some of these lads are going to go away again on international duty and then you've got a really intense festive period.

"Jobe for being such a boy, it's a concern for us. The intention was actually to leave him out for one of the games and Adil Aouchiche was going to play, but Adil then got an injury and Jobe was the best option for that game.

"He understands, he is tired. The last international break was real touch and go as to whether he went. England wanted him to go and he ended up playing two-and-a-half games. We were trying to rest him after that but because of injuries he had just to keep rolling on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At some stage he needs to be given extra time off and he'll get that next week, as well. He's an integral part of this team but we do have to try and factor in some time where he can have a day off his feet."