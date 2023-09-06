Watch more videos on Shots!

Tony Mowbray believes Mason Burstow has given himself the perfect opportunity to show he can thrive at Chelsea after joining Sunderland on loan.

The 20-year-old had a number of offers once Chelsea had sanctioned his departure in the closing stages of the transfer window, with AC Milan reportedly one of the teams interested in a deal for the youngster.

Burstow opted to make the short-term switch to the Stadium of Light, where Ross Stewart's departure means he has a strong chance of regular game time and a prospect of taking a significant step forward in his career.

The head coach enjoyed a productive call with the youngster and his family ahead of him making the move, and is excited to get to work with the striker over the international break.

Burstow was introduced to the Stadium of Light crowd alongside fellow deadline-day additions Adil Aouchiche and Timothée Pembélé ahead of the 5-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Nazariy Rusyn is expected to travel to Wearside over the international break after undergoing his medical assessment in Paris.

"I thanked Mason and I thanked his mother who was on the call," Mowbray said.

"I spoke to him. I know he had some amazing offers. After our chat he wanted to come here.

"I tried to sell this football club and the biggest selling point is the supporters I would suggest. What a chance to come and play in an environment that is so Premier League-like. 40,000 people in the stadium roaring the team on. Get yourself ready to go and play at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea and be the No.9 that bangs in all the goals and put your name next to Drogba and all the great players that have played for Chelsea.

"I think he wanted to do it. I hope he can come and play with the enthusiasm that he seems to have.

"He looks an amazing athlete and great kid. We're looking forward to getting him on the grass and hopefully he can snaffle up a few chances that we create as we go along."