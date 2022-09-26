Transfer chief's revealing insight into Sunderland owner

The French businessman became the Black Cats’ majority shareholder in June and now holds a 51% stake, with co-owner Juan Sartori owning 30%.

Louis-Dreyfus has regularly attended matches since becoming Sunderland chairman in February 2021, while his brother Maurice is also on the club’s board.

“Kyril is obsessed with what’s going on with the club and he’s absolutely in tune with every working part,” Speakman told SAFC Unfiltered, with Sunderland sitting fifth in the Championship after 10 games.

Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is obsessed with what’s going on at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“From that perspective I think he’s obviously pleased, I’ve spent some time with him at the games, they don’t miss games, they’re here regularly.

“Obviously when we had the change of coach Kyril was here the next morning, let’s get on with it, sort out what we’re doing.

“It’s really, really nice to have that level of support and obviously they are really, really pleased.