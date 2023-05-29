Wilfred Zaha is reportedly wanted by Qatari side Al Sadd and could be offered as much as £10million-per-year to make the move to the Middle East in a deal that could trigger bids from Crystal Palace for Jack Clarke.

Clarke is wanted by both Brentford and Crystal Palace this summer after becoming stand-out performer for Sunderland this campaign, with interest in the former Leeds United and Tottenham man ramping up.

Zaha's contract with Palace comes to an end in June and there are no signs he will put pen to paper on a new deal with Patrick Viera’s sacking and Roy Hodgson’s temporary appointment meaning the player doesn’t yet know who his manager will be next season.

The Sun state that should Zaha depart the Premier League club this summer then Steve Parish & Co could turn to Brazilian youngster Matheus Franca and Clarke.