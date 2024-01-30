Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard is close to joining Birmingham City, according to several reports.

The former Huddersfield Town and Norwich City man signed for Sunderland while the club were in League One and is entering the last six months of his present deal. Sunderland were said to be open to Pritchard leaving during last summer's window but no bid materialised and he ended up staying put at the Academy of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking midfielder then broke back into Sunderland's team during the current season and was offered a one-year extension to stay on Wearside, which has been rejected with the player seeking long-term security.

The player then declared himself unavailable to play for Sunderland against Stoke City in the Championship last weekend. However, reports from Sunderland Nation have claimed that Pritchard is closing in on a move to Birmingham City, where he will link up with former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray. Their report states that the two clubs need to agree on a small fee for the deal to go through, which is thought to be at around the £100,000 mark.

A club statement last Saturday read: “On Friday morning, Alex Pritchard informed the club that he was no longer available for selection and he subsequently withdrew from today’s matchday squad,” a Sunderland statement read on Saturday The midfielder also expressed his desire to leave SAFC with immediate effect.”