The 28-year-old was a fringe payer under ex-boss Steven Gerrard with the Liverpool legend having the luxury of numerous central midfield options at his disposal before his dismissal.

The ex-France youth international has struggled for minutes at Villa Park during his two seasons at Birmingham and has only managed 19 appearances in the Premier League so far.

A recent report from Jeunes Footeux stated that Sunderland and Swansea City were both keen on securing a loan deal for Sanson ahead of the January window.

Morgan Sanson passes the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Aston Villa

However, The Telegraph has reported that Sanson and other fringe Aston Villa players will be handed the chance to impress new boss Emery with the ex-Arsenal man offering a clean slate to his squad.