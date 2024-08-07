Sunderland look set to miss out on the £2.5million-rated striker during the transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly “expected” to win the race to sign Sunderland target Ike Ugbo.

Ugbo is expected to leave French club ES Troyes AC this summer and unsurprisingly, Sheffield Wednesday have been leading the race. Ugbo had a hugely successful loan at Hillsborough last season, scoring seven goals as the club completed an exceptional escape from relegation trouble under Danny Rohl.

The 25-year-old is expected to command a fee of around £2.5million in total with late interest from Sunderland muddying the picture for Sheffield Wednesday. However, the Sheffield Star has now stated that Ugbo is now expected to move to Hillsborough amid interest from Sunderland.

Our sister paper’s report states: “Sheffield Wednesday are expected to complete the signing of Troyes striker Ike Ugbo, The Star understands, with sources suggesting that while it is not done as of late Tuesday evening, a permanent deal could be completed within the next 48 hours. Progress has been made this week and barring any hiccups - there have been issues that have had to be ironed out throughout the pursuit - the Canada international could become the Owls’ 10th senior signing of a busy summer window.”

The Star also revealed interest from two of Sunderland’s Championship rivals during the summer window: “Earlier interest had arrived from Stoke City and Birmingham City, but with Ugbo favouring the move to S6 both clubs moved on to alternative targets. The Star understands personal terms are agreed with the Rohl favourite and that things could move quickly,” they conclude in their report.