Sunderland are among the clubs who have been credited with an interest in Louie Barry.

Reported Sunderland transfer target Louie Barry is to be recalled from his current loan spell with Stockport County by parent club Aston Villa this January, it has been confirmed.

The 21-year-old has been in superb form for the League One promotion chasers this season, scoring 14 goals and assisting three more across 21 outings. Indeed, his performances have been enough to spark speculation about his immediate future in recent weeks, with the widespread expectation being that Villa would bring his stay with Stockport to a premature end before sending him back out on loan to a Championship club this winter.

To that end, Sunderland are among the clubs who have been credited with a potential interest in Barry, alongside the likes of Leeds United, Burnley, and Middlesbrough. As yet, there are no indications that any of those sides have made a concrete effort to sign the attacker, but at the very least, their cause has been aided by the news that he will be returning to Villa Park in the aftermath of Stockport’s clash with Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.

In a statement on Sunday evening, County said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Aston Villa for trusting us with Louie’s development over the last 18 months, and to Louie for his outstanding contribution during his time at Edgeley Park. With three games still left to play before his departure, we are sure that supporters will join us in giving him the send off he deserves, and wish him the best of luck in his time back at Villa Park.”

Barry initially signed for Stockport at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, netting nine times in 21 games and breaking a post-war club record by scoring in seven consecutive league outings before sustaining an injury that sidelined him for a significant portion of the season. Nevertheless, he returned in time to lift the League Two trophy with County, and rejoined the club during the summer transfer window for a second stint. Since then, he has twice won the League One Player of the Month award, as well as the EFL Young Player of the Month award for August.

Having started his youth career at West Brom, Barry - who predominantly operates as a left winger, but can play anywhere across a front three - sensationally signed for La Liga giants Barcelona in 2019. Less than a year later, however, he returned to England to sign for Villa, and has since been sent out on a series of loans to EFL sides. Alongside Stockport, the promising talent has spent time with Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, MK Dons, and Salford City.