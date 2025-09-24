Sunderland continue to be linked with a move for Jhon Lucumí.

Sunderland are not expected to give up on their transfer pursuit of summer target Jhon Lucumí any time soon, and are planning on sending representatives to watch the Bologna defender when his side face Aston Villa in the Europa League on Thursday evening, according to reports.

The Colombian has been frequently linked with a move to Wearside in recent months, and even went as far as to express his desire to leave Italy via a statement from his agent back in August.

But Bologna dug their heels in, refusing to part company with the centre-back. Since then, the Serie A outfit have made efforts to agree a new contract with Lucumí, with CEO Claudio Fenucci stating: “We’ve lost two important players, in addition to the others who left who had made a contribution. However, Lucumí remains, and like others, he had offers. We had stated that he would stay with us. Now when he returns from the national team, we’ll talk to him about a possible contract renewal and be able to give him a fair financial reward.”

Subsequent updates from the continent have laid out the finer details of Bologna’s offer to the South American talent, with the understanding from Il Resto del Carlino being that they are proposing a package worth £1.3 million per season that would run until 2029. The player’s current deal is set to expire in 2027, while reports from elsewhere have stated that Sunderland’s contract offer to Lucumí was worth closer to £2.6 million per year.

Addressing a press conference last week, Fenucci delivered an update on Lucumí’s situation, claiming: “We’re waiting for a response. We’re happy he’s staying, especially since it wasn’t possible to find a replacement for him at the end of the transfer window. Given his reaction on the pitch, I’d say he’s behaving like a professional and is dedicating himself entirely to Bologna.”

What is the latest on Sunderland’s transfer interest in Jhon Lucumí?

But despite Bologna’s best efforts, it would appear that Sunderland are still keen on luring their man to England in the near future. According to Italian publication Quotidiano Sportivo, Lucumí is set to feature for his current employers against Aston Villa in continental competition at Villa Park in midweek.

Moreover, Sunderland scouts will reportedly be attending the game, with Black Cats director of football Florent Ghisolfi stil retaining a strong interest in the player despite Bologna’s insistence that he is not for sale.

