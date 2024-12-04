Sunderland have reportedly slapped a big price tag on the 19-year-old star ahead of the January transfer window

Sunderland reportedly want at least £25million for Jobe Bellingham amid transfer interest domestically and abroad.

SportBILD report that Borussia Dortmund remain keen on the 19-year-old and adds that Sunderland want at least £25million for the attacking midfielder. It is said that the former Birmingham City man has no release clause in his current deal, meaning the Black Cats can hold out for a higher fee.

It has also been claimed that although Borussia Dortmund would pay the price set by Sunderland, the German club may not have room for Jobe currently with Julian Brandt and Sunderland-born Giovanni Reyna still in the squad. Director of football Sebastien Kehl may have to sell before he can spend big money on one player.

Jobe has cemented himself as a crucial cog in Sunderland’s midfield machine and has already featured 60 times in all competitions for the Black Cats since joining the club in the summer of 2023 for a reported £3million transfer fee.

Over recent weeks, Reports have emerged linking Jobe with Dortmund and Premier League club West Ham. Crystal Palace also placed several bids for the player last summer, which were rejected by Sunderland, with the 19-year-old then signing a new contract with the Wearsiders.

Jobe agreed to a new contract at the Stadium of Light last summer, which will run until 2028 and places Sunderland in a strong position ahead of interest during January. Sunderland, however, may see their resolve tested in the summer, especially if they do not win promotion to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be keen on Jobe.