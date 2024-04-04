Transfer round-up: Birmingham interest in Sunderland target as Black Cats confirm trialist appearance
Sunderland have reportedly identified England Under-21 goalkeeper Sam Tickle as a potential replacement for current number one Anthony Patterson.
The Black Cats academy product has firmly established himself in the senior setup at the Stadium of Light and his performances over the last 18 months have led to a number of Premier League clubs considering a summer move for the stopper. The likes of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham have all been suggested as possible destinations for Patterson - and that interest has sparked Sunderland to consider their own options should a deal be struck.
Wigan goalkeeper Tickle is one option said to be of interest to the Black Cats after he impressed with the League One club - but Championship rivals Birmingham City are also believed to be monitoring the 22-year-old stopper. More here.
Black Cats confirm trialist appearance
There was further movement in the goalkeeping department on Wednesday when the Black Cats Under-21s named a trialist in their side to face their Huddersfield Town counterparts in a Central League fixture.
The unnamed stopper was joined by first-team players Aji Alese, Timothee Pembele, Mason Burstow and Hemir in the starting lineup. Both Pembele and Hemir found the net in a 4-2 win against the Terriers. More here.
Former Sunderland flop attracting attention
Jake Clarke-Salter will evoke memories of what was a difficult season at the Stadium of Light as the then-Chelsea youngster made just 11 appearances in a Sunderland side that suffered relegation from the Championship in May 2018.
Since departing the Stadium of Light at the end of the campaign, the centre-back went on to spend loan spells with Vitesse Arnhem, Birmingham City and Coventry City before making a permanent move to Queens Park Rangers following his release from Chelsea. Clarke-Salter has become an integral part of the Rangers squad in recent months and his performances have reportedly captured the interest of Wolves, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Ipswich Town all said to be monitoring his development. More here.