The transfer window deadline will pass on Friday, September 1, leaving clubs with around 48 hours to conclude deals.

And with that, there is plenty of transfer gossip and talk doing the rounds ahead of deadline day. Here, we take a look at the most important Sunderland and Championship headlines that you may have missed:

Liverpool Nat Phillips could leave before the end of the transfer window, with Middlesbrough among the clubs interested in loaning the 26-year-old. (Athletic)

Ex-Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has become the bookmakers' favourite to take over at Charlton Athletic. The League One club sacked Dean Holden over the weekend with former Sunderland co-owner Charlie Methven and CEO Jim Rodwell now involved with the Addicks. (Sunderland Echo)

Leeds have agreed a £1million loan fee for Tottenham's former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest man Djed Spence. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sunderland players Trai Hume and Dan Ballard have been called up to Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad. Michael O’Neill’s side travel to Slovenia on Thursday 7 September before heading to Kazakhstan on Sunday 10 September. Both Hume and Ballard have signed new deals at the Stadium of Light this summer. (Sunderland Echo)

