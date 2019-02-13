Watch the dramatic end to Sunderland AFC's new hit half-time entertainment at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland may be struggling to string together a run of wins on the pitch but the new half-time entertainment is certainly proving a winner with supporters.

When the club first launched the new half-time entertainment - which sees two supporters run round half the length of the pitch before battling it out to score in front of the North Stand - the video captured by our sister title the Sunderland Echo went viral, with millions watching the footage of a father and son go head-to-head.

The latest instalment during half-time of the 1-1 draw with Blackpool on Tuesday night saw two friends do battle.

And the end came with a twist, which you can watch in the video above.