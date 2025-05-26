Tommy Watson’s stunning late strike ensured Sunderland claimed a dramatic win in their Championship play-off final meeting with Sheffield United and signalled the end of the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from the Premier League.

The celebrations that were witnessed in the aftermath of the decisive goal and after the full-time whistle will live long in the memory for Black Cats supporters as they celebrated their return to the top flight of the English game.

Visits to the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are now on the agenda for supporters and players alike - but it is the long awaited return of Wear-Tyne derbies in the Premier League that have been something of a talking point since Sunderland’s Wembley triumph.

But how have the last ten meetings of the North East rivals panned out?

March 2012: Newcastle United 1-1 Sunderland A Nicolas Bendtner penalty was cancelled out by a late equaliser from Shola Ameobi as the spoils were shared at St James Park.

October 2012: Sunderland 1-1 Newcastle United France international Yohan Cabaye put Newcastle in front at the Stadium of Light - but a Demba Ba own goal ensured the Magpies had to settle for a point on Wearside.

April 2013: Newcastle United 0-3 Sunderland Stephane Sessegnon produced a sparkling display as he grabbed the Black Cats first goal in a 3-0 win at St James Park.