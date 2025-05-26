The last 10 Wear-Tyne derbies as Sunderland prepare for Newcastle United Premier League reunion - gallery

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 26th May 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 19:00 BST

There have been some memorable moments over the last decade as the Magpies and the Black Cats have gone head to head in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Tommy Watson’s stunning late strike ensured Sunderland claimed a dramatic win in their Championship play-off final meeting with Sheffield United and signalled the end of the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from the Premier League.

The celebrations that were witnessed in the aftermath of the decisive goal and after the full-time whistle will live long in the memory for Black Cats supporters as they celebrated their return to the top flight of the English game.

Visits to the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are now on the agenda for supporters and players alike - but it is the long awaited return of Wear-Tyne derbies in the Premier League that have been something of a talking point since Sunderland’s Wembley triumph.

But how have the last ten meetings of the North East rivals panned out?

A Nicolas Bendtner penalty was cancelled out by a late equaliser from Shola Ameobi as the spoils were shared at St James Park.

1. March 2012: Newcastle United 1-1 Sunderland

A Nicolas Bendtner penalty was cancelled out by a late equaliser from Shola Ameobi as the spoils were shared at St James Park.

France international Yohan Cabaye put Newcastle in front at the Stadium of Light - but a Demba Ba own goal ensured the Magpies had to settle for a point on Wearside.

2. October 2012: Sunderland 1-1 Newcastle United

France international Yohan Cabaye put Newcastle in front at the Stadium of Light - but a Demba Ba own goal ensured the Magpies had to settle for a point on Wearside.

Stephane Sessegnon produced a sparkling display as he grabbed the Black Cats first goal in a 3-0 win at St James Park.

3. April 2013: Newcastle United 0-3 Sunderland

Stephane Sessegnon produced a sparkling display as he grabbed the Black Cats first goal in a 3-0 win at St James Park.

Matthieu Debuchy netted for the Magpies - but goals from Steven Fletcher and Fabio Borini helped the Black Cats recover to claim a second successive derby win.

4. October 2013: Sunderland 2-1 Newcastle United

Matthieu Debuchy netted for the Magpies - but goals from Steven Fletcher and Fabio Borini helped the Black Cats recover to claim a second successive derby win.

