Carlton Morris had put the Hatters ahead at Ewood Park, before Blackburn defender Hayden Carter rescued a point for the hosts four minutes from time.

Despite the late equaliser, Blackburn remain 9th, behind Sunderland on goal difference, and will have to win at Millwall to stand a chance of finishing in the play-offs.

As for Sunderland, Tony Mowbray’s side have to beat Preston at Deepdale and hope one of the teams directly above them drops points to climb back into the top six.

If the Black Cats can claim all three points, they would move back into the play-off places if sixth-place Millwall don’t beat Blackburn.

Sunderland could also still catch fifth-place Coventry on goal difference if the Sky Blues lose at Middlesbrough.

West Brom also remain in the play-off race, level on points with Sunderland but with an inferior goal difference.