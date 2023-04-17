The Black Cats are just two points off the play-off places ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Huddersfield at the Stadium of Light, with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham keeping their top-six aspirations alive.

“Football is a funny old game,” Pritchard told the club’s website after the Birmingham match. “We’ve had results at our home stadium that have not been good enough, we know that (seven wins, seven draws and seven defeats). We’ve played really well in spells and come away with nothing.

"Today we were probably a bit more solid. Look, we've conceded a goal, I’ve lost the ball in the middle of the park and they’ve scored but you can’t just put your head down.

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland against Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

“You just have to keep going and get back in the game and we did that, came out second half and I thought we fully deserved the win.”

Sunderland have also reacted well after conceding a last-minute penalty against Hull on Good Friday.

"I think coming off the back of a disappointing, probably, 4-4 at home to Hull, scoring four goals and conceding four goals is obviously not good enough is it,” added Pritchard.

“Then we go to Cardiff, keep a clean sheet, and then get another win so it’s two wins on the bounce now.

“We’re obviously still playing for something against Huddersfield. It’s going to be a really tough game, they are going to make it hard but we have to come out, play our football and hopefully get another result.”

Pritchard has been asked to play in a false nine position for Sunderland’s last two matches, due to the squad’s lack of striker options.

“I think everyone knows our situation with certain things that have happened with injuries and stuff,” he replied when asked about his position. “We haven’t had it for most of the season and we’re still doing what we’re doing.

“I think the hand we get dealt with, we just have to deal with it and we’ve got to step up as a team and as individuals.