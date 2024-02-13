Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix's hit docu-series Sunderland 'Til I Die will return for a third season this month, it has now been announced, but what do we know about season three?

The fly-on-the-wall documentary previously charted the Black Cats’ relegation from the Championship and first campaign back in League One in seasons one and two.

And while fans have been forced to wait for several years for the release of the third series, they only have a matter of days until ‘Sunderland Til I Die’ will return to the streaming service.

How many episodes are in Sunderland Til I Die season 3?

The third season of the documentary will be shorter than both the previous series and is just three episodes long - though it will undoubtedly have a far more uplifting ended then the previous two series finales if you're a Sunderland fan.

When is the release date for Sunderland Til I Die season three?

Confirmed to be the final season of the series, the third season of the documentary will land on Netflix UK on February 13. Each episode of the series will be available to watch at 8.01am on the morning of release.

How can I watch Sunderland Til I Die season three and how much will it cost?

You must have a Netflix subscription to watch Sunderland Til I Die, which can be purchased here. Prices start at £4.99 a month. Netflix currently has four subscription plans with different prices. Users can choose which contract is right for them, but each one requires a monthly payment.

Netflix last raised its prices in October 2023. Below are the current Netflix UK subscription costs:

£4.99 per month: An ad-supported tier that allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time with no downloads available.

An ad-supported tier that allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time with no downloads available. £7.99 per month: Subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition.

Subscribers to watch on one device at a time in standard definition. £10.99 per month: Viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time.

Viewers can watch in HD and on two devices at a time. £17.99 per month: Viewers can watch in Ultra HD where available on four devices at a time.

What will Sunderland Til I Die season three cover?