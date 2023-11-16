Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has given an update on the club's plans for the January transfer window

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says the club's January transfer planning is well underway and will step up over the coming weeks.

While Mowbray has not yet discussed specific targets with the recruitment team, he says scouting of potential additions is ongoing.

The head coach also confirmed that he held meetings with the recruitment team about which positions the club might look to strengthen, with the striker position one that has been discussed.

As of yet none of Sunderland's forwards have been able to score this season, though there were some strong performances in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City.

Eliezer Mayenda made his debut from the bench in that game, and will get more opportunities after the international break.

The Sunderland head coach says the club are reviewing all positions to see where they could get stronger.

Mowbray said: "I haven't made any recommendations as such but we've done player audits: what do we need, where do we think we are, where are we strong? You can never stand still in football.

"We've talked about the striker position, these lads have a brilliant opportunity. If they're not scoring a goal and they've all played 10, 15 games each and no goals then something is wrong and we need to address it. But that's every position. If the centre-halves can't keep a clean sheet, if the goalie keeps throwing the ball in his own net, that's what you do constantly, you have to keep moving forward.

"I know the recruitment department led by Stuart are working extraordinarily hard, they've travelled all over the world in the last few months and I'm sure there are long lists of names I haven't seen yet. As we get closer and the budget is decided because that's always part of the equation, I'm sure those names will start to come.

"What normally happens at this club is that on our laptops some footage of the players we're looking at start appearing and as staff we can have a look and then have meetings where we all give our own opinion. We'll have four or five coaching staff there, not just me, and everyone gives their opinion, whether they like that player or they don't like that player and we take it from there.

"It's not just the coaching staff but the recruitment staff has opinions, the sporting director has opinions, I'm sure the owner has opinions. Then there's the financial aspect. Which player do we go for? We all might like this one but he's £20m so why is he on the list?

"That's how it works generally. We've started the player audits so we're assessing where we think we're strong, where we might need to add another player or two and the closer you get to January the more that crystallises, you've seen the clips of them and you know the conversations have started."