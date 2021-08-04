Jordan Jones playing for Sunderland.

The 26-year-old made 21 appearances for Sunderland during a loan spell in the second half of last season before returning to parent club Rangers.

Jones, a Northern Ireland international, had two years left on his contract at Ibrox but had fallen down the pecking order with the Scottish champions.

Speaking to Wigan’s official website, Jones said a conversation with Latics boss Leam Richardson persuaded him to move to the DW Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m over the moon,” said Jones. “The move has been in the pipeline for a few weeks so I’m just thankful to be here and I cannot wait to get started and kick on.

“I spoke to the manager and a few of the players, and it seems there is such a positive vibe around the place at the minute - it’s something that I want to be a part of.

“They’ve got a clear vision with how they want to play football; playing attacking football and getting as many results as we can."

Sunderland will start their 2021/22 campaign against Wigan at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 7 (3pm kick-off).

Jones isn’t the only former Sunderland player who could start for the Latics, after Charlie Wyke and Max Power also moved to the DW Stadium earlier this summer.

Wyke finished as the Black Cats’ top scorer last season with 30 goals in all competitions.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.