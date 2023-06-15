Sunderland's drive to recruit some of the best young footballing talent from around the world was given a significant boost as the FA and the Home Office confirmed a significant relaxation of work permit rules.

From this summer, Premier League and Championship clubs will be able to sign between two and four overseas players who do not meet the Governing Body Endorsement [GBE] criteria for work permits.

The exact number of places for such players will be determined by how much gametime clubs give to English players. Teams who give over 30% of minutes will get three places for what will be known as ESC players, while those who give over 35% of their minutes to English players will be eligible for the fourth slot.

Sunderland will therefore likely benefit from the new rules, given the core of regulars in Tony Mowbray's side. Anthony Patterson, Dan Ballard, Danny Batth, Luke O'Nien, Dan Neil, Jack Clarke, Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts were all regulars across the course of the season, with players such as Elliot Embleton and Aji Alese also featuring consistently when fit.

The new ruling comes as a major boost to clubs across the top tiers, who had faced significant recruitment challenges since Brexit and particularly when trying to sign players from the European Union.

Since Britain left the EU in 2020, all players from countries in the bloc have been required to obtain a GBE in order to play in England. Brexit also meant clubs had to wait until a player from an EU country was at least 18 to sign them, rather than 16 as previously.

Players will still have to satisfy certain criteria to be granted an ESC place, though that criteria is less stringent than the GBE rules.

The FA must be convinced that a player is 'elite' and will make a 'significant contribution' to the sport, and as such they are expected to have shown a certain level of promise or experience in the early stages of their careers.

After 12 months, clubs can apply for an ESC player to transition to a non-ESC player if they hit certain criteria either at domestic or international level in that period.

Sunderland have made no secret of their desire to recruit talented youngsters who can grow with the club in the years ahead, and the new rules could potentially open up new avenues in future transfer windows.

The Black Cats have already made a fast start to their summer recruitment, with 20-year-old Nectarios Triantis agreeing to sign from Central Coast Mariners after a breakthrough season in the A-League. The club also confirmed on Wednesday evening that they have agreed a deal to sign Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City, and it is expected that 20-year-old former Benfica B striker Luis Semedo will follow in the not too distant future.