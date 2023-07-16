Sunderland defeated San Antonio in the USA over the weekend with Tony Mowbray's pre-season preparations stepping up a notch.

The game marked Sunderland's third pre-season game of the summer following clashes against South Shields and Gateshead but was the Black Cats' first match of three in America with two more now to follow.

Black Cats head coach Mowbray utilised the game to field 21 outfield players throughout the course of the friendly with goalkeeper Anthony Patterson the only player not to be swapped at half-time with the majority of the squad picking up minutes.

However, attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard did not feature at all during the 3-1 win against San Antonio. The Echo understands that Pritchard's absence was due to illness whilst stateside.