Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has backed Sunderland's new additions to be big hits on Wearside, praising former Benfica B striker Hemir for making a 'really, really brave' call to test himself in the Championship.

Sunderland made PSV defender Jensen Seelt their fourth summer signing late last week, joining Hemir, Jobe Bellingham and Nectarios Triantis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speakman said Bellingham's switch was a significant coup for the club and speaking to supporters last week, backed Triantis' tenacious style to quickly win over supporters.

The centre half has made the move after a superb debut campaign with Central Coast Mariners.

"Nectar has had a real prominent rise over the last 12 months or so," Speakman said.

"He's done really, really well at Central Coast Mariners.

"He was a player on our radar who we watched who really felt could come and add something to our team. He's perfectly aligned with our playing identity in possession, and I think you'll see that when he starts playing. But he's also got a real robust mentality when it comes to defending, which I know our supporters will take to given how much they've enjoyed some of Trai Hume's tackling!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's not reckless but he's robust and he's super motivated to make an impact. The fans will really take to him I think, he's got a really nice personality."

On Hemir, Speakman added: "With Hemir, he's obviously been at one of the top European clubs with a huge history of producing young talent. He's just found it difficult to work his way into their first team.

"He's made a really, really brave choice not to take a new contract at Benfica and he felt this was his best opportunity. I'm really proud of everyone involved in that process that we were able to make that pitch and make a player of that calibre want to come here.