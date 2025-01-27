Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is just one week to go in the January transfer window and Sunderland have continued to be linked with several possible signings.

The final week of the January transfer week is here and Sunderland have completed their latest deal as striker Nuzariy Rusyn joined Croatian club Hadjuk Split on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old frontman is not the only departure from the Stadium of Light so far this month after Aaron Connolly agreed to join Championship rivals Millwall and defender Zak Johnson moved to League Two club Notts County to gain further senior experience during a loan spell at Meadow Lane. There has been just one new arrival after the Black Cats agreed a loan deal with Serie A club Roma that has allowed French star Enzo Le Fee to reunite with his former Lorient head coach Regis Le Bris on Wearside.

There have been suggestions Sunderland will look to add to their squad throughout the final days of the window as they look to boost their bid for promotion into the Premier League this season - but why does the January transfer window actually come to an end in February?

What has the EFL said about the January transfer window?

In a statement released in May last year, the EFL said: “The EFL has today confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2024/25 summer and winter transfer windows. The summer transfer window will open from 14 June 2024 and close on Friday 30 August 2024 at 11pm. The winter transfer window will open on 1 January 2025 and close on Monday 3 February 2025 at 11pm.

Why does the January transfer window close in February?

There is something a little bit different about this year’s January transfer window as it actually comes to a close in February. Although the EFL have not actually commented on why this decision was made, the Premier League did release a statement confirming the closing time and date was set to bring the English game in line with some of European football’s elite leagues. A statement released last year explained the situation, saying: “The winter window will open on Wednesday 1 January 2025 and will close at 23:00 GMT on Monday 3 February 2025. To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, La Liga, and LFP, who will all close their Summer and Winter windows on 30 August and 3 February respectively.”

Can clubs sign players after the January transfer window closes?

Yes, but only free agents. They are players that have been released by their former clubs and will not require any compensation or a transfer fee. However, free agents can not feature for their new clubs and can not be registered until the summer transfer window opens. There is one ‘exceptional circumstance’ and that comes if a club has no professional goalkeepers available due to injuries, suspensions or international call-ups. They can apply for special dispensation to sign a loan stopper on an emergency basis and he will be registered and available to play as soon as possible if permission is granted by the EFL.