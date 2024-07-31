Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Bradford City at Valley Parade on Tuesday night

Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat at Bradford City on Tuesday night in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

Two goals in as many minutes from Andy Cook and Calum Kavanagh gave the hosts a significant lead at the break and though Romaine Mundle reduced the deficit midway through the second half, Graham Alexander’s side were more than deserving of their win on balance of play.

Here’s the story of the game and its key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

Winger returns and midfielder features

Regis Le Bris had made his intentions clear and changed all eleven players for the game. There were a couple of notable selections, with Abdoullah Ba returning from injury and Elliot Embleton selected despite speculation linking him with a move to Blackpool.

Pierre Ekwah remains absent with a back injury, meaning his chances of competing for a place at the start of the season are dwindling.

Sunderland get away with slow start

Perhaps not entirely surprisingly, Regis Le Bris’ changed XI looked a little disjointed to begin with and were almost caught cold by a Bradford side who got up the pitch and played with intensity from the first whistle. Moore had to get down to save from Kavanagh who had found a decent shooting position inside the box inside the first ten minutes, before a poor concession of possession allowed the hosts to work a dangerous overlap on the right flank. It opened up for full back Halliday, but he blazed his effort well over the bar. It was a clear sign to Sunderland that they were playing an opponent well up for the contest and capable of causing problems.

Black Cats settle but look laboured

Sunderland settled considerably, with Zak Johnson looking composed on his first start of pre-season. But turning an increase in possession into chances was another matter entirely, and it wasn’t until the 23rd minute that they registered the first effort. It came from Romaine Mundle, whose ball-carrying ability marked him out as Sunderland’s best player in the first half by a significant distance. The ball fell kindly for him as he cut in from the left, his powerful effort palmed clear by Walker in the Bradford goal. Not long after he picked up the ball deep inside his own half and carried it all the way to the edge of the box before being cynically hacked down - Aouchiche curling the free kick well over the bar. The attacking midfielder then flashed an effort just wide after Rigg was tackled on the edge of the box, rare efforts on goal in a sedate half.

Sunderland go missing before the break

A poor game broke open in the minutes before the interval, firstly through an excellent goal from Andy Cook. It was a poor clearance from Pembele, but Cook had it all to do as he took a touch before striking a half volley in from outside the box. Moore had no chance and was picking the ball out of his net again within minutes, remarkably from Sunderland’s own free kick as they quickly turned over possession. Bradford broke and Sarcevic played a neat pass into the feat of Kavanagh, who had been left free on the right of the box and curled an effort into the far corner.

Black Cats improve and get themselves back in it

There was a welcome and belated injection of urgency to Sunderland’s play at the start of the second half, moving it much quicker and finding some gaps in the Bradford defence. It looked as if Rigg woudl score when Aouchiche found him with a nice reverse pass inside the box, but Kelly made a brilliant covering challenge to deny him. From the following corner Walker saved well from Embleton’s curled effort from distance, before doing even better to tip Aouchiche’s first-time effort over the bar after Ba’s low cross.

They were able to reduce the deficit with 25 minutes to play and there was no surprise that it was Mundle who made the difference, bursting into the box before driving an effort into the far corner that left Walker with no chance. On a disappointing night for Sunderland, Mundle was really making a mark.

Comeback fizzles out on disappointing night

Though the fact they made significantly more changes was undoubtedly a factor, it was actually Bradford who finished the game on the front foot for the most part. Their fresh legs were notable as they carved out some clear chances, with Byrne driving an effort over the bar from just a couple of yards as he was left unmarked to meet a free kick at the back post.

Aside from Mundle’s excellent performance, it was a disappointing night for Le Bris. While you’re never likely to get a convincing performance from such an unfamiliar team, it’s hard to say that many took their chance to push their claims and it might leave fans with some concerns aout the general depth in the squad.