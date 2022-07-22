That’s according to Mark Douglas of the i newspaper. He states that a “clutch” of Championship clubs is interested in the Republic of Ireland international attacker.

Douglas also states that the Black Cats have made an offer for the in-demand player who has enjoyed loan stints at Millwall and Ipswich Town in recent seasons.

The Wearsiders recently signed Jack Clarke on a permanent deal from Spurs but the move for Parrott would likely be a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Scott Twine of Milton Keynes Dons celebrates with Troy Parrott after scoring his and his sides second goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Fleetwood Town at Stadium mk on September 28, 2021 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Reports suggest that Spurs say they want Parrott to play up front as a number nine for the coming season after a campaign playing in the number 10 role at MK Dons.

Sunderland, though, may face competition for Parrott’s signature this summer with QPR and Preston North End also said to be tracking the forward who joined Antonio Conte’s squad for Spurs’ pre-season tour of South Korea.

Former Sunderland player – and Sunderland Echo columnist – Stephen Elliott recently stated that he believes Parrott would be a good addition for the Black Cats this summer.

"For him to keep improving, he needs to move himself up a level. I think somewhere like Sunderland - they need a couple of strikers - they've got Ross Stewart there at the moment but he could do with a little help in there.” Elliott told the RTÉ Soccer Podcast.

"I think if Troy Parrott came to Sunderland, I think he'd embrace playing for a club like that with the big crowds, the atmosphere at the games and that feeling of doing well there and thriving there.

"He looks like the type of player that thrives on playing on the big occasion and I think it could be a really good move."

The Black Cats are continuing to target young players with the potential to grow as they try and move to a sustainable financial model and have concluded deals for Clarke, Leon Dajaku, Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese so far during the summer transfer window ahead of their Championship return.