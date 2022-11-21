Sunderland legend has warning for South Shields ahead of Bamber Bridge clash

South Shields are in confident mood heading into Tuesday’s encounter with Bamber Bridge – but manager Kevin Phillips is guarding against complacency. Picture by Kev Wilson.

The Mariners moved into the top three in the Northern Premier League on Saturday with a convincing 2-0 win over Stafford Rangers.

Shields are four points behind leaders Gainsborough Trinity, who have played four more matches, and two points adrift of second-placed Hyde United, who have played two more.

Tuesday’s fixture at 1st Cloud Arena is therefore of great importance as Phillips’ side aim to take advantage of one of their games in hand. Bamber Bridge started the campaign in fine form, but have dropped to 10th after a run of four defeats in five games.

Phillips is well aware they are not to be taken lightly, though, particularly given it is just a month since Brig won at table-topping Gainsborough.

He said: “Bamber Bridge have players with the quality to hurt any side in this league, and we’re also aware as the home team that they are likely to raise their game.

“We have to more than match that ourselves and although we’re full of confidence after our last two results, we have to be on it again. It has been proven on many occasions this season that anyone in this league can beat anyone, and some of the midweek results in particular have thrown up surprises.

“We don’t want to be on the wrong end of one of those and the players know how important this match is, given it is one of our games in hand.

“A victory would put us in a great position to move forward for the rest of the season, and it’s up to us to ensure we deliver that.”

Phillips has a number of selection dilemmas, among them whether to restore Darius Osei to the starting line-up after he returned from his loan at Ashton United with a goal as a substitute on Saturday.

The Mariners boss added: “Darius showed what a good player he is on Saturday and certainly made his claim for a starting place.

“I wish I could pick every player, but selection is the most difficult part of my job and I have to be decisive.”

Shields remain without striker Sam Hodgson as he continues his recovery from a foot injury, but could welcome back Conor Newton, who missed Saturday’s game through illness.

Kick-off at 1st Cloud Arena is at 7.45pm and admission prices – which can be paid at the turnstiles – are £12 for adults, £9 for students and over-65s, £5 for children aged 12 to 16, and £3 for under-16s.

There is an additional £2 charge to sit, but seated tickets must be purchased before 5pm on Tuesday from Shields’ website.

Meanwhile, a young Mariners team is also set to be in action on Tuesday as they travel to Whickham in the Durham Challenge Cup.