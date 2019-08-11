Supporters issue statement ahead of Newcastle United boycott
The organisers of a boycott of Newcastle United’s season-opener against Arsenal have issued a statement.
A collective of 10 supporter groups banded together to call on fans to stay away from this afternoon’s game at St James’s Park in protest at owner Mike Ashley’s running of the club.
They plan to march to St James’s Park and protest outside the club shop before the Premier League game.
A statement read: “We would like to place on record our best wishes to Steve Bruce, his staff and our squad for the forthcoming season.
“We are committed to a long-term campaign with the sole objective of driving Mike Ashley out of Newcastle United. #BoycottArsenal is not a one-off, and (the) protests are just the beginning of a renewed supporter-led effort to force Ashley to find a genuine buyer for our football club.
“We will continue to support our club. However, like thousands of other fans, will not be entering St James’s Park on Sunday.
“Our collective will be meeting at Sports Direct, Northumberland Street, at 12:45pm, where we welcome other fans to join us. We will then march to St James’s Park at 1pm before a peaceful protest outside of the club store.
“We are demonstrating to a worldwide television audience that we are taking at stand against Mike Ashley’s continued mismanagement of Newcastle United football club.”
Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters spoke to the Gazette about supporter unrest on Tyneside.
“We don’t want there to be fan protests, and neither does Mike Ashley and the people that run Newcastle United,” said Masters.