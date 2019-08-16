Tim Krul reveals his one regret about his Newcastle United exit
Tim Krul has put his back door-exit from Newcastle United behind him – and is looking forward with Norwich City.
Krul was frozen out at St James’s Park by Rafa Benitez two years ago after returning from loans at AZ Alkmaar and Ajax.
The goalkeeper joined former United manager Chris Hughton at Brighton and Hove Albion, and he helped Norwich win promotion last season after switching to the Championship club a year ago.
And Krul will be between the posts against Newcastle for the first time at Carrow Road tomorrow.
Speaking about his relationship with United fans, Krul said: “I’ve always had a great relationship with them. They knew as well the way I left wasn’t really meant to be like that.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“If you are at a club for 10 to 11 years, you want to walk out the front door. I mean, enough has been said about that – and the fans know that.”
Krul has a “connection” with United, having arrived on Tyneside from Holland as a teenager and come up through the ranks at the club
“I’ve still got a lot of friends up North,” the 31-year-old told The Pink Un. “My missus’s family’s still living up there, so I’ve got a great connection with the club.
“I’ve moved on, obviously. I didn’t want to move the way I ended up moving, but that’s football sometimes. I’m so excited to be back in the Premier League with Norwich. It’s a great opportunity for us to our first win on board on Saturday.”