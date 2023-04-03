The Mariners looked set to return to South Tyneside with a point after Dylan Mottley-Henry cancelled out Paul Dawson's opener just seconds after being brought on.

Bamber Bridge were reduced to 10 men when Nathan Pond was given his marching orders but they struck the decisive blow in the dying stages as Sinclair-Smith found the top corner.

The Mariners' advantage at the top of the Northern Premier League now stands at nine points from Bamber Bridge, who have a game in hand.

Jordy Mongoy is denied from close range. Picture by Kev Wilson.

Shields had started the match brightly in Lancashire, with Darius Osei, Lewis Alessandra and Jordy Mongoy all having sights of goal.

Dawson fired into the side netting at the other end as chances flowed for both teams, while Osei and Josh Doherty thrashed efforts over for the Mariners when well-placed.

They were caught out by a short corner routine at the other end as Brig took the lead on 13 minutes.

Rowan Roache slid in the delivery from the right and Dawson sent it into the bottom corner as the Mariners' enterprising start was punctured.

Bamber Bridge could have doubled their lead from another set-piece, but Pond's header from a Roache free-kick was straight at Myles Boney.

The Mariners were desperately unfortunate not to level the scores midway through the first half when Mackenzie Heaney picked out Robert Briggs and he hit the post from 12 yards.

The ball then broke to Mongoy, whose powerful strike was kept out by goalkeeper Felix Goddard before last-ditch blocks denied Osei and Robert Briggs.

Shields also tried their luck from longer range on several occasions, one of which was a terrific attempt from Heaney which Goddard tipped over.

Bamber Bridge took their lead into half-time and Shields continued to be frustrated in the opening minutes of the second half.

Kevin Phillips opted to bring Mottley-Henry on just after the hour mark and the substitute had an instant impact as he equalised with his first touch.

Jordan Hunter and Alessandra combined and the latter pulled the ball across for Mottley-Henry to finish first-time from close range.

The home side were reduced to 10 men shortly afterwards as Pond was punished for a dangerous lunge on Doherty.

Doherty later whistled a shot narrowly past the post from distance, as did Luke Mariette for the hosts.

Harry Gardiner was introduced for his Shields debut 10 minutes from the end and he too almost had a dream start, but his glancing header from a Hunter cross went wide.

The Mariners pressed for a winner but were hit with a sucker punch at the other end three minutes into stoppage time as Sinclair-Smith's superb free=kick found the top corner.

Shields will aim to bounce back next Saturday when they host Nantwich Town.

South Shields: Boney, Hunter, Doherty, Liddle, Broadbent, Smith, Heaney, Briggs (c), Osei (Mottley-Henry 62), Alessandra (Gomes 83), Mongoy (Gardiner 80). Subs not used: Shokunbi, Morse.

Goal: Mottley-Henry (63).

