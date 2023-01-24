Transfer news: Sunderland would 'definitley take' Leeds United man during transfer window
An update has been shared on Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Swansea’s pursuit of Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt by The Athletic’s Phil Hay.
The 20-year-old played a big role in keeping Leeds in the Premier League at the end of last season but hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked during 2022-23 campaign, with a loan move to the Championship looking likely as he continues to develop his game.
Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Wigan Athletic have also been linked with a move for the striker with reports last week suggesting that the Latics were favourites to land his signature.
Gelhardt came up through Wigan’s academy and is said to be leaning towards a return to the DW Stadium but it appears that the deal is yet to be agreed with Athletic journalist Hay providing an update on his short-term future.
“Gelhardt seems keen to go back there. He obviously came from Wigan to Leeds in the first place, obviously very familiar with it, knows a lot of people there. But Sunderland also another side who have been having a look at him and would definitely take him if they could.
“It feels like a big decision that for Gelhardt. Wigan are struggling quite badly in the Championship and he could help that. It’s going to be a big run of games for them. Sunderland are very much in the mix for the playoffs and I guess it’s a question of beyond how comfortable you feel at a club.”