This was a 'big disappointment' for Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce has spoken about the “biggest disappointment” for him at Stamford Bridge.
Newcastle United were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea on Saturday.
And the result has left the club in the Premier League’s relegation zone ahead of Sunday’s home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Bruce's side didn’t have a shot on target at Stamford Bridge – and that concerned Bruce, who has questioned the decision-making of his players.
“We were better in the final third against Spurs (when Newcastle won 1-0), and, overall, that’s the biggest disappointment,” said Bruce. “In the final third, we haven’t made the right choices. We haven’t made the right pass.
“There were a couple of times we could have had a shot on goal, and that’s what we have to improve on. Against Chelsea, you’re not going to create that many opportunities, but we had three or four in the first half in particular where we didn’t take care of the ball well enough.
“That’s the frustration, and that’s where we have to improve.
“We have to find a way of being a threat, especially in the games we’ve got coming up now. The way they’ve been set up, the way they’ve played and the way they’ve gone about things, I couldn’t fault them.
“We’ve just got to find that way of being a bit more creative going forward, and, of course, the big thing in the Premier League is scoring a goal, which is always the most difficult thing to do.”