Watch ex-Sunderland striker Connor Wickham score stunning goal from half-way line in FA Cup win over South Shields

The 1st Cloud Arena was hosting the first round tie, the game shown live on BBC Sport.

And they were treated to a stunning goal with the last kick of the game.

Whickham scored from the half-way line to seal the 2-0 victory and knock Shields out.

A bumper was crowd was expected with ticket sales in the lead up already breaking the previous record.

And a crowd of 3,800 was announced.

South Shields FC tweeted: “Today's official attendance is a 1st Cloud Arena record of 3,800. We can't thank you enough for the tremendous support.”

South Shields' Martin Smith (left) is fouled by Forest Green Rovers' Armani Little during the Emirates FA Cup first round match at the 1st Cloud Arena, South Shields.

