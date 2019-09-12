Watch North East non-league ace scoring stunning David Beckham-esque halfway line goal
Move over David Beckham – a North East non-league ace has matched his stunning goal from the halfway line.
While Beckham’s strike against Wimbledon has gone down in the history books, it may soon be followed by this audacious effort from Whickham’s Dale Burrell during their 2-1 win at Bishop Auckland.
