The FA Cup has taken centre stage this midweek but their is a full card of Premier League action lined up for this weekend.

Newcastle United are due to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Saturday as Eddie Howe and his player look to keep their phenomenal run of form going.

A win for the Magpies would put even more distance between themselves and the bottom three but would also bring them to within five points of the Seagulls, something which must have seems incredibly unlikely just a few months ago given how both clubs started the 2021/22 season.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has revealed that defender Adam Webster is ‘unlikely’ to feature against the Magpies as he is still recovering from a groin issue that has kept him out of their last two games.

“Adam Webster has had a little bit of a setback with his injury so we will see how he goes this week.” Potter said. “It’s looking unlikely for Newcastle.”

Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin has returned from a week-long stay in France after missing Newcastle United’s last two Premier League fixtures.

The 24-year-old was understood to have been given permission by the club to travel back to his home country to work on his rehab from a suspected calf injury.

Away from the action on the pitch, there are plenty of transfer stories doing the rounds and here are the headlines from Wednesday’ morning:

1. City hold talks with Haaland Manchester City have held secret transfer talks with Erling Haaland as they look to ramp up their efforts to sign the striker this summer (Express)

2. Rangnick very unlikely to be nexxt Man U boss Ralf Rangnick has all but been ruled out of the running to become the next Manchester United boss (The Sun)

3. Blues could cash in on Saints interest Chelsea duo Armando Broja and Faustino Anjorin are both being targeted by Southampton for summer transfers (Express)

4. Barca confident of landing Christensen Barcelona 'feel confident' of signing Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen after submitting an improved deal for the Dane (Fabrizio Romano)