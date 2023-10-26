Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mariners are second in National League North following a 2-1 defeat at Chorley on Tuesday. That loss came despite a strong performance from Arca’s side, who have won once on the road so far this season.

Shields’ display strengthened Arca’s resolve that they are on the right track – and he wants his players to produce a similar showing against fifth-placed Brackley. He said: “It was a frustrating outcome on Tuesday because with the amount of chances we created and the way we played, we probably did enough to win two or three games.

“Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve in football, and that’s exactly what happened. The goalkeeper made some great saves and we had chances we probably rushed, but the standard and the way we played and moved the ball around was excellent.

“It was a pleasure to watch and I’m more than happy with the group. With that level, we can beat anyone.

“We’ve been saying that we’re getting closer to playing the way we want, and the lads showed they’re capable of doing that. Brackley will be another hard test for us but we just have to continue on the same track and believing in what we are doing.”

Brackley were beaten 1-0 by Rushall Olympic in midweek but have been consistent so far, and are three points behind the Mariners, having played the same number of matches. Shields remain without forward Joao Gomes (knee), with Robert Briggs and Paul Blackett both doubtful with knocks they picked up in Tuesday’s game.

Kick-off at Brackley’s St James Park – which has a postcode of NN13 7EJ – is at 3pm.