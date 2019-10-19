This is what left Steve Bruce fuming after Newcastle United's defeat to Chelsea
Steve Bruce was left fuming at Stamford Bridge after his Newcastle United side was beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.
Bruce felt that there had been a foul on Joelinton in the build-up to Marcus Alonso’s second-half goal.
“I know it’s a difficult job, but I thought it was a blatant foul on Joelinton in front of us in the build-up to the goal,” said head coach Bruce. “We didn’t retain the ball after that. There was a spell just after half-time where they’ve had their best spell in the game and they’ve scored from it.
“Up until then we gave as good as we got, but obviously the most important thing for us to work on is up the top end of the pitch.
“In the first half in particular, we had one or two opportunities where we misplaced the pass or didn’t take the right option. Hopefully, we can improve on that.
“I didn’t think he (Alonso) should have been sent off (for a foul on DeAndre Yedlin), but there was a foul on Joelinton in the build-up to the goal.
“We didn’t regain the ball so there can’t really be any VAR, because it was about 30 or 40 seconds later, but in the build-up to it, to me it was a blatant foul on Jo. When you come here, you need those sort of decisions to go your way, not against you.”
The result has left the club 18th in the Premier League.