This is what a Newcastle United fan told Mike Ashley
A Newcastle United fan has approached Mike Ashley – and accused him of “ruining” the club.
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 22:09 pm
A video circulated on social media shows a supporter approaching Ashley in London.
The fan said: “Mike Ashley, you have ruined my club, you know? Just sell us, you have ruined my club, sir.”
There have been renewed protests against Ashley this season in the wake of Rafa Benitez’s summer departure.
Supporters have accused him of under-investing in the club, which has suffered two relegations under his ownership.