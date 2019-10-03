Why one Newcastle United player IS smiling this week

One Newcastle United player was smiling last night.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 13:18 pm
Freddie Woodman.

Steve Bruce’s squad have been coming to terms with Sunday’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

However, Freddie Woodman, on loan at Swansea City, has had a better week.

Woodman’s side beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at The Valley to go one point clear at the top of the Championship.

The 22-year-old is one of the few United loan players to be getting starts away from St James’s Park this season.