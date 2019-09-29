Yoshinori Muto and Emil Krafth handed surprise starts
Steve Bruce has made three changes for this afternoon’s Premier League game against Leicester City.
Emil Krafth, Yoshinori Muto and Sean Longstaff come into Newcastle United’s starting XI at the King Power Stadium (4.30pm), where Bruce’s side will be backed by 2,650 travelling fans.
Head coach Bruce is without injured midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring). Javier Manquillo drops down to the bench, while Jetro Willems – who started last weekend’s goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion – is not in the squad.
DeAndre Yedlin, back from groin surgery, is among the substitutes along with Andy Carroll, who made his comeback from an ankle operation against Brighton.
Newcastle are second-bottom and a point adrift of 17th-placed Norwich City in the table.
Bruce said: “This time last year we had two points, and ended up wherever we finished (13th). We knew it would be difficult with the start we’ve had, but we have to keep trying to put points on the board. We’re getting a few back, and those should help us. It’s been a tough run, but the Premier League is very difficult – from top to bottom.”
Meanwhile, former United forward Ayoze Perez, sold to Leicester for £30million in the summer, is in the home side’s starting XI.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Atsu, Hayden, Longstaff, Almiron, Muto, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Yedlin, Fernandez, Ki, Saint-Maximin, Carroll.
LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans, Praet; Barnes, Perez, Vardy. Subs: Justin, Morgan, Gray, Albrighton, Ward, Iheanacho, Choudhury.