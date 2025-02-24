Hornets secure midfielder Callum West on loan from Barnsley until season's end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hornets have announced the signing of central defensive midfielder Callum West, who is on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season.

West started his journey into football through Macclesfield, before moving onto Burnley U-18s, playing a total of 495 minutes in both seasons. In his first season he primarily played for Burnley in the 22/23 FA Youth Cup, making two appearances for The Clarets in all competitions. In the following season, the youngster made three appearances for the side in the FA Youth Cup 23/24.

However, promising potential was seen as his average points per game improved, from 1.50 the season prior to 2.00 points per game. This improvement in points per game showcases his development and growing influence on the pitch. In the 24/25 season, West joined EFL side Barnsley, making one appearance and playing 22 minutes. After the January transfer window, West is now a Hornets player until the rest of the season.

When sharing his thoughts after his debut game against FC United of Manchester for The Hornets and his long-term aims with the club, West stated: “I’ve come here to play as best I can. Although it took me 5-10 minutes to get into the game today, I put it down to the physicality of the league and its competitiveness.

Callum West

"It was a massive game, and it goes without saying games like these can be really physically and mentally demanding.

"[At the] end of the day, I’m here to help the squad out to the best of my abilities and to contribute in any way that I can. I aim to help the club reach its goals, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Expressing his thoughts about signing the youngster, Hebburn Town FC manager Daniel Moore said: “Callum came on the radar a couple of months ago, but we couldn’t make it happen, unfortunately. However, it’s great this time it’s happened. He’s got the right attitude and attributes that fit into our club. We are really looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the squad.”