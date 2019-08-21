Jarrow Vikings fans remains proud after rugby league team loses to Edinburgh Eagles in final
Rugby league fans are remaining proud and hopeful after their team missed out on league final glory.
Jarrow Vikings fell agonisingly short of becoming North East Rugby League champions after a narrow extra time defeat to Edinburgh Eagles.
Golden point extra time was needed to separate the two teams and it was the Eagles who came out on top, finishing the game 34-38.
Despite going 10 points behind early on, the Vikings managed to tame the Eagles and take a 26-10 lead at half time.
However the second half proved to be a tough test for head coach Adam Houston and his side and unfortunately they could not see out the result.
He said: “The boys performed superbly. We were a little naive and inexperienced at times in the second half… ultimately we fell short.”
Despite the loss, Adam was keen to point out how proud he was of his squad: “Bitterly disappointed but extremely proud of the efforts and commitment from the boys and as a very new side the potential is massive!”
Throughout the season the team have also been consistently attracting a strong crowd of Jarrow fans to cheer them on at their home games, played at Monkton stadium.
Even though they didn’t win the North East Grand Final, the Vikings will still be making history next year when they represent the North East in Rugby League's oldest competition, The Challenge Cup, a feat which greatly excites the club:
“We’ll be back bigger and better next year after a decent pre-season ready for the Challenge Cup.”