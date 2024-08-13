Local Fighter Seeks Therapy in Bare Knuckle Boxing

Boxer Tom Gallagher travels to West Yorkshire on Saturday 24th August to take part in a bare knuckle contest in a hay bale pit and extols the therapeutic value of the sport.

Gateshead fitness instructor Tom Gallagher is busy following an intensive personal training schedule to allow him to take part in a bare-knuckle contest in Mirfield, West Yorkshire on 24th August on the Fight Fest Five, an open-air show organised by Spartan Fight Club in which fights take place in pits made from bales of hay.‘I got into this a few years ago. I’d never been in a fight. I wanted to build up my confidence and self-worth. Maybe learn to protect the ones I love. I’ve won five of my bare-knuckle bouts but lost a few as well. I’ve also won lots of gloved boxing contests. I don’t train at a gym. I do a lot of running and train and travel by myself. I guess I’m just self-taught. Bare knuckle is hard. Sometimes I’ve given up because it’s just too painful but the last few I’ve stiffened my resolve and been determined to fight back. I’m not the best fighter but am developing my skill level with each contest. Sometimes just get lucky honestly and my goal is to just try and survive for as long as I can in the fight and at least go the distance of three two-minute rounds.’Twenty-three-year-old Gallagher lives with his family in Wrekenton and attended Lord Lawson school. ‘I love hiking and playing video games, but my aim is getting to university to become a physiotherapist. For now, I’m concentrating also on making weight. I boxed at 64kg whereas for this fight I’ve been putting on weight to reach 70kg.’Like many young men, Gallagher praises the friendships made in the bare knuckle and boxing community. ‘It’s not what people think. If you’re not involved it’s hard to comprehend the deep comradeship between fighters who’ll help each other no end but are prepared to inflict pain and I guess injury in the bouts. People like Nathan Aldus, Liam Rowbotham and Tommy Galbraith sadly no longer with us. Bare knuckle boxing has helped cope with anhedonia which is something I’ve struggled with and which in a nutshell prevents a person from taking pleasure in social activities. The bare-knuckle world provides my therapy.’Individuals or companies interested in sponsoring Tom Gallagher can best contact him via Facebook Messenger or e-mail at [email protected] .