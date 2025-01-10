Match-worn Newcastle United shirts from Carao Cup Quarter-Final up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans have nine days left to bid on match-worn magpies shirts featuring exclusive Sam Fender design

Newcastle United fans and collectors can now own a unique piece of football and music history, as the first team’s match-worn shirts from their Carabao Cup quarter-final victory at St. James’ Park are officially available for auction on MatchWornShirt.

These exclusive shirts feature a bespoke design on the reverse, celebrating North Shields-born Sam Fender’s highly anticipated third album, People Watching. Each shirt has been match-worn or issued and signed by Newcastle's most in-form stars including Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton, with each auction attracting a significant number of bidders from around the world.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Newcastle United Foundation, directly contributing to its incredible community initiatives across the North East, including programs that promote education, health, social inclusion, and opportunities for young people and families in the region.

Bidding is now open and runs until January 19th at MatchWornShirt.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind Newcastle United shirt, featuring a special collaboration with one of the region’s most celebrated music icons, while supporting a fantastic cause!