Anthony Nelson set for stunning comeback on huge South Shields show

Anthony Nelson is set for a stunning comeback in his home town – almost two years after his last fight.

The South Shields boxer headlines a great show at the Temple Park Centre on April 28 as big-time boxing returns to the town.

Nelson hasn’t fought since he lost his Commonwealth super flyweight title in an epic battle with Jamie Conlan at the Olympic Park’s Copper Box Arena.

But the 32-year-old is ready for a ring return and promotor Steve Wraith – who staged Nelson’s last fight in South Shields when he beat Terry Broadbent to lift the English title – is excited by the show.

Wraith said: “I’m delighted to be coming back to South Shields, and even more delighted it is with Nella.

“It’s where I was born, so it’s something of a homecoming for me and it’s nice to be able to put a show on.

“We had a great show at Temple Park with Anthony fighting for the English title back in 2014, and that night is fondly remembered by Shields folk.

“I felt I had arrived in pro boxing that night with that show, so it’s great to be going back. It was my first opportunity to put on a big show and we had more than 1200 people there.

“It was a stepping stone for Nella – he won the English title – and he then won the Commonwealth belt at the Metro Radio Arena on the Anthony Joshua undercard.

“Nella always wanted to come back. He left the sport as he thought he had a sponsor lined up and it fell through and he had to go back to work, and ended up down in London.

“Boxing went on the backburner, but Mal Gates did a great job in keeping him involved and there was always a chance, when he came back to the North East, that he would return to boxing.

“He’s ready to take on all-comers and there was only one place to stage his comeback.”

Nelson’s comeback will be a six-rounder with his opponent yet to be named.

Coach Mal Gates will also have stable-mates Tom Whitfield, Sam Menzies and Paul Gidney on a top-class card.

Wraith is also looking for local businesses to sponsor the show. Contact 07950 608334 for details.