Ex-Commonwealth champ Anthony Nelson helps youngster prepare for debut as he plots his comeback

Boxer Sam Menzies makes his professional debut tomorrow – having learned the ropes alongside ex-Commonwealth champion Anthony Nelson.

Featherweight Menzies steps up to the paid ranks to take on Ricky Leach over four rounds at Gateshead’s Federation Brewery.

The former Horsley Hill fighter, just 21, will be joined on the card by stabel-mate Paul Gidney and the duo’s trainer Mal Gates is looking forward to the show.

He said: “Sam is super-fit and is really looking forward to it.

“He’s been in the gym for about a year and is ready for his debut after 45 amateur fights with Horsley Hill.

“Nella is an ex-Horsley Hill fighter too and they’ve known each other a long time.

“Sam has been sparring with Nella for this fight and his experience is rubbing off on him.”

Gidney, meanwhile, steps back into the ring for the first time since outpointing Phil Hervey in March 2016 at the same venue.

He was due to fight Darlington’s Chris Wood but will now take on Glasgow’s Scott McCormack over six rounds at super-bantamweight.

Gates said: “Paul has got a really hard fight. The kid he’s fighting has boxed at Championship level.

“Paul and Sam have trained really well, though, and preparations have been good. They have both been really professional.”

Meanwhile, Nelson is back in the Harton and Westoe Welfare gym and looking to make a comeback of his own, having not fought since losing his Commonwealth belt to Jamie Conlan in a thriller at the Olympic Park back in April 2016.