Graeme Taylor leads Jarrow & Hebburn AC to victory in North Eastern Harrier League meet

Graeme Taylor finished second in leading Jarrow and Hebburn AC to an emphatic team triumph in the Start Fitness North Eastern Harrier League meeting at Herrington Country Park.

Sunderland’s Oliver James was first with the fastest time of 34:30 for the senior men’s 10km handicap, with Taylor recording 36:04.

Andy Burn, also from the Jarrow club, from the fast pack conceding 5.00 minutes, improved through the field of 484 into 12th in the third fastest time of 35;49, with Jonny Evans, also fasts, 29th in 38:06.

Brendan McMillan, fasts, was 32nd in 38:24, with Ian Salkeld 45th in 41:41 and Nick Atkinson, from the medium pack off 2;30, 55th in 39:52.

Michael Thornton was 60th in 45:23, with Conal Tufnell, mediums, 66th in 42:53 and Jonathan Gilroy, fasts, 73rd in 40:58.

Jarrow finished first in Division two, 23 points ahead of Elswick, and are now in the second promotion position five points behind leaders Gosforth with two meetings remaining.

Dan Josephs was 26th in 39:56 as South Shields Harriers finished a prominent fourth team.

Paul Owen was 34th in 43:48 with Miles Weston 42nd in 44:19 and Mick Jones 56th in 45:10.

Lee Hetherington was 58th in 45;12 with Paul Doxford 86th in 47:21. Shields are now in joint third place with Alnwick only a point off second with a total of 15.

Hannah Holman was fourth in the under 17 girls’ 6km in 21:49 leading Jarrow to the team title.

Jessica Holman was sixth in 21:53 with Sophie Robson, from the fast pack giving away 1:50, ninth in 20:21.

Holly Smith was 25th in 26:11 as the team finished with 24 points, 15 clear of Sunderland.

Jarrow’s Matthew Appleby finished third in the under 17 boys’ 6km in 21:43.

James Martin was 15th from the fast pack conceding 2:40 in 20:39 with Shields’ Max Tyrie 25th in 28:43.

Shields’ Rebecca Harrison was fourth in the under 11 girls’ mile race in 7:17, with Jarrow’s Mary Stobbs 39th in 8:40.

Shields’ Trudy Johnson was 50th in 9:12 with Rebecca Bezuidenhout 60th in 12:20.

Harry Ayre finished sixth in the under 13 boys’ 4km in 15:24 with Jamie Ayre 55th in 19:23 and Benjamin Weston 57th in 20:40.

Jarrow’s William Fowler was ninth in the under 15 boys’ 4km in 14:26, with Josh Donnelly ninth in 14:27.

Jamie Barnshaw, from the fast pack conceding 1:45, was 16th in 13:08.

Jarrow finished third team behind Houghton and winners Morpeth.

Shields’ Ryan Stewart was 19th in 15:01 with Guy Johnson 20th in 15:03.

Hayden Steven finished 27th in the under 11 boys’ mile in 7:41 with Jay Stephenson 29th in 7:51 and Daniel Burton 51st in 8:34.

Fiona Carmody was sixth in the senior women’s 8km handicap in 33:42 as Shields finished fourth team.

Rachel Hawdon was 18th in 35:05 with Jackie Murdy, from the medium pack giving away 1:50, 23rd in 33:53.

Suzanne Gutcher was 24th from the fast pack conceding 3:40 in 32:05.

Kim Lancaster was 29th in 37:06 with Claire O’Callaghan, fasts, 36th in 33:51.

Angela Ditchburn was 40th in 38:01 with Kirsty Stewart 43rd in 38:06 and Amanda Wilson 44th in 38:13.

Melanie Cooke-Dunlop was 47th in 38:20 with Yvonne Barclay 48th in 38:28.

Susan Burgess finished 52nd in 38:45 with Carly Henderson 55th, from the fasts, in 35:12 and Clare Stoker 92nd in 48:19. Fiona Wilson was 102nd in 58:07.

Shields are still fourth in the league but closed the gap to four points on Elvet Striders, Durham in third.

Jarrow’s Elaine Leslie, from the fast pack, improved through the field of 331 into fifth with 30:49 as Jarrow finished fourth in Division Three.

Heather Robinson, mediums, was seventh in 32:58 with Vicky Thompson 38th in 38:22.

Jenna Killock was 40th in 38:27 with Helen Johnson 44th in 38:58.