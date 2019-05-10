South Shields youngster earns switch to Huddersfield Town after memorable season

South Shields Academy winger Will McCamley has capped off a memorable season after agreeing a deal with Huddersfield Town.

McCamley, who has just completed his two-year programme in the club's academy, has signed a long-term contract with the Terriers, who will play in the Championship next season following their relegation from the Premier League.

As part of the deal, Huddersfield's Under-19s will visit Mariners Park for a friendly on Wednesday, July 17.

In a clear example of the pathways offered by the club's academy programme, McCamley was scouted extensively by a number of clubs this season before taking part in a trial with Huddersfield.

It proved to be a successful one, and the 18-year-old is now ready to make the move to Yorkshire as he links up with the club's Under-19s set-up.

South Shields joint manager Graham Fenton said: "Everyone at the club wishes Will all the best at Huddersfield Town.

"We sincerely hope it works out for him and he becomes a professional footballer in Huddersfield's first team.

"Will has done exceptionally well for the club in the two years he has been with us and thoroughly deserves this chance.

"It's now up to him to go and grab this opportunity with both hands and make the most of it.

"Hopefully this gives the other academy lads an incentive to show what can be achieved in a short period of time.

"We're looking to produce players through the academy into our first team but if players get these opportunities, we're not going to stand in anyone's way of trying to realise an opportunity at the highest level."

McCamley joined Shields in the summer of 2017 after the club's academy was set up.

He impressed in the FA Youth Cup for the young Mariners in each of the last two seasons, and caught the eye of a number of clubs, including Huddersfield.

The teenager was supported during his time at Shields by Catalyst4 PSM, having earlier played for Monkseaton Under-16s, the club which first set him on his way.

He subsequently also played for New Hartley Juniors, while continuing to develop under the tutelage of Lee Picton and Graham Fenton at South Shields both in the academy and through training sessions with the first-team, while studying at Sunderland College.

The club, Catalyst and the college supported him through the trial process, and all parties would like to wish Will all the very best for the future.

The club would also like to thank Catalyst4 PSM and Sunderland College for their continued support.