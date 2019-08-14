(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United: Here's how the Magpies' summer transfer spending compares to every other Premier League side

Premier League clubs spent a combined total of around £1.3 billion on new players in the summer transfer window, with a host of exciting new talents brought in to star in the English top tier.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 11:31

Here's how Newcastle United's estimated summer spending compares with every other team in the Premier League, ranked from top to bottom, with figures partly provided by Transfermarkt...

1. Manchester City - £151m

Most expensive signing: Rodri from Atletico Madrid - £63m.

2. Manchester United - £145m

Most expensive signing: Harry Maguire from Leicester City - £80m

3. Arsenal - £137m

Most expensive signing: Nicolas Pepe from Lille - £72m.

4. Aston Villa - £135m

Most expensive signing: Wesley from Club Brugge - £22m.

