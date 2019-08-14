Newcastle United: Here's how the Magpies' summer transfer spending compares to every other Premier League side
Premier League clubs spent a combined total of around £1.3 billion on new players in the summer transfer window, with a host of exciting new talents brought in to star in the English top tier.
By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 11:31
Here's how Newcastle United's estimated summer spending compares with every other team in the Premier League, ranked from top to bottom, with figures partly provided by Transfermarkt...