Boldon CA boss David Crumbie wary of Coxhoe new manager bounce
Boldon CA manager David Crumbie is wary of the new manager bounce ahead of his side’s visit toCoxhoe Athletic this weekend.
Elliot Cutts was named as successor to former manager Alan Hayes at Coxhoe after last weekend’s Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup exit at the hands of Gateshead Leam Rangers.
Cutts will make his first appearance in the dugout in tomorrow’s meeting at Beechfield Park, and Crumbie believes that his appointment adds an extra element to the fixture for his side.
He told The Gazette: “Coxhoe have just appointed a new managerial team, so we know that will make it a tricky game.
“We just want the lads to stick to the task and follow the game plan.
“We haven’t really clicked yet this season, but to have two wins in the three when we haven’t played well is a massive plus.
“We are hoping that some things we have been working on in training will start to show this weekend.”
Crumbie revealed that he is without Tom Williams, Dom Solmon, Darren Morton and John Murray, but Jordan Fenwick will return to contention after missing the midweek win at Gateshead Leam Rangers with an injury.
Hebburn Town Reserves will hope to Wednesday night’s surprise home defeat against Durham United behind them when they travel to West Auckland Tunns. The reigning league champions got their competitive action underway last weekend with a home win against Darlington Town in the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup.
But they were brought down to earth in midweek as Durham United claimed their first three points as a Wearside League Division One club with a 3-2 win at the Energy Check Sports Ground.
Hornets manager Brian Johnson is boosted by the news that he has a full squad available for the trip to the PC Sports Pavilion.